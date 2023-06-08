Himachal to have special bureau to attract investment: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

The state government will set up a dedicated investment promotion and facilitation bureau to support and facilitate investment on the ground, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the first day of the two-day Investors’ Forum here today.

He said, “The bureau will streamline the investment process by providing one platform to potential investors to obtain all necessary clearances within a timeframe.”

Land bank for investors soon: Minister The state government will soon establish a land bank and simplify the process for the investors to select suitable land. —Harshwardhan Chauhan, industries minister

The Chief Minister held discussions with investors to expedite stalled projects in the state. The progress of 29 projects worth Rs 8,468 crore was reviewed and the Chief Minister issued necessary instructions to the departments concerned to remove hurdles blocking their execution, which on completion were likely to generate employment opportunities for 12,584 youths.

Sukhu said, “These projects will generate revenue for the state exchequer as well as companies. Efforts will be made to attract new investments and provide support to the existing investors and those who have signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for future investments.”

He said that the interaction was organised to facilitate the execution of projects worth over Rs 50 crore, which were stalled for the past three to four years. “We wanted to know why these projects were stuck for so long and what could be done to execute them,” he added.

Sukhu said that most of the MoUs signed during the previous BJP government remained only on paper. “Also, the BJP government compromised with the state’s interests while awarding hydropower projects,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the investors lauded the government’s initiative to discuss their issues, as it would pave the way for the smooth functioning of the industries. “This initiative will address existing limitations and facilitate investors to set up their units in the state at the earliest,” said Ashish Kansal, a representative of SMPP Company.