Himachal to provide subsidy to those passing Amateur Radio licence test

Subsidy up to Rs 60,000 for basic equipment will be provided to all persons who have passed the licensing examination to be HAM operators

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune file



PTI

Shimla, November 19

In a bid to promote Amateur Radio (HAM) as an effective tool for alternate communication during emergencies, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a up to Rs 60,000 for basic equipment to all persons who have passed the licensing examination to be HAM operators.

“A wireless communication network through Amateur Radio is one of the most effective and alternative means of communication. The skills of a trained amateur radio operator can be used for public service in times of need and emergency,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Necessary assistance will be provided to interested volunteers or officers, the statement said.

Free training will also be given to volunteers, government officials and non-governmental organisations in HAM radio, it added.

A state-level examination will be conducted for HAM operators and free registration and licensing assistance will also be provided.

HAM radio clubs will also be established in educational and other institutions in the state to promote HAM radio, the statement added.

The communication system of disaster-prone Himachal Pradesh is often affected during natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or landslides, the statement said.

Several remote areas in the state remain cut-off in winters due to heavy snowfall or during other calamities and face information blackouts in the absence of proper communication facilities, it said.

HAM is being promoted as an alternate communication system, it added.

Interested persons can download the application form from the online link: https://forms.gle/D4QXR5vnPuQ5GjZo8 and submit it at the nearest District Disaster Management Authority or State Disaster Management Authority office.

