Himachal to seek share in Chandigarh, BBMB projects; panel formed

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 1

Taking its fight ahead to seek its legitimate due of 7.19 per cent as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, Himachal Pradesh is all set to seek its share in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The government has constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the claims of Himachal Pradesh for its share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena yesterday issued a notification in this regard. The committee headed by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar will look into the claims of Himachal in the BBMB projects and in UT Chandigarh, as envisaged under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and other interstate agreements.

The other members of the committee include Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while the Power Secretary will be its member secretary.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu minced no words in expressing his displeasure over dilly-dallying by the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) in signing the implementation agreement for the 210-MW Luhri hydropower project, 66-MW Dhaula Sidh project in Hamripur district and 382-MW Sunni Dam.

The SJVNL started work on these projects without signing the implementation agreement (IA). The state government has issued a notice to the SJVNL over not signing the IA despite repeated requests.

Sukhu has been demanding Himachal’s legitimate rights, including the state’s share in Chandigarh. Despite opposition by Punjab and Haryana, he has also gone ahead with the imposition of water cess on all 175 hydropower projects located in the state, which has been challenged by some independent power producers in the high court.

The CM has been categorical in his demand that the 12 per cent royalty in the form of free power which Himachal is getting from various power projects must be enhanced once a project becomes debt-free. He has been demanding royalty in the form of free power at the rate of 30 per cent in case of projects where the entire construction cost has been recovered.

The cash-strapped Congress government is desperately trying to generate revenue from all possible resources.

What the govt wants

The state intends to seeks its legitimate due of 7.19 per cent in Union Territory of Chandigarh, as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966

The government wants the royalty it is getting in the form of free power from various power projects to be enhanced from 12% to 30% once a project becomes debt-free

Cabinet sub-committee members