Himachal tops in crime tracking

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

The state has emerged No 1 in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) rankings for the month of January.

The hill state has topped the rankings with 99.7 points, while Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat took the second and third position with 99.01 and 97.08 points, respectively. According to the press release issued by the police here today, Himachal has ticked all the parameters used to determine the rankings.

The hill state has topped the CCTNS rankings among the northeastern states for three years in a row since 2020.