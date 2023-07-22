Himachal tourism corporation offers 50 per cent discount on room tariff till Sept 15

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 22

With the onset of off season, coinciding with monsoons, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday announced a 50 per cent discount in room tariff at all its hotels till September 15, 2023.

HPTDC Managing Director Amit Kashyap said this discount has been offered due to heavy rain in the state for the last few days, to accommodate the tourists and increase the occupancy of the corporation. He said this discount will come into effect immediately.

