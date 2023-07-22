Himachal tourism corporation offers 50 per cent discount on room tariff till Sept 15

Shimla, July 22
With the onset of off season, coinciding with monsoons, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday announced a 50 per cent discount in room tariff at all its hotels till September 15, 2023.
HPTDC Managing Director Amit Kashyap said this discount has been offered due to heavy rain in the state for the last few days, to accommodate the tourists and increase the occupancy of the corporation. He said this discount will come into effect immediately.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues
This is the third day of the search operation
Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters
What happened to Gadgil and other reports on Western Ghats, ...
Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra; Navsari, Junagadh cities worst hit
Rescue teams pressed into service to shift people living in ...
Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women
The two women alleged to have been sexually assaulted before...
Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return
The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...