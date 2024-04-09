Himachal varsity entrance tests from May 16

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 8

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here today issued the schedule for the upcoming entrance tests for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25.

As per an official notification issued by the Dean of Studies, the entrance tests will begin on May 16 and continue till June 6.

The entrance test for admission to Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master of Laws (LLM) is scheduled on May 16, for admission to Master of Arts (Public Admin), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and five-year integrated course in Tourism and Travel Management on May 17, for Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM), MA (Sanskrit) and MA (Hindi) on May 18, for MA (yoga), MEd and MA (sociology) on May 20, for Master of Science (MSc) in zoology, chemistry and mathematics on May 21, for MSc in physics and botany, MCom and MA (political science) on May 22, LLB and MA (English) on May 24, for MA in economics, history and psychology on May 25, for Master of Physical Education (MPEd), MSc in microbiology and biotechnology on May 27, for MA in social work, geography, visual Arts, music and performing arts on May 28, for MA in Rural Development and Journalism and Mass Communication and MTech in Computer Science on May 29, for MFA (Pahari miniature & paintings), for MSc in Environmental Science and MBA in Rural Development on May 30 and BEd on June 6.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla