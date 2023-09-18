Himachal Vidhan Sabha Session begins today, Speaker seeks legislators' cooperation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania today held an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth conduct of the monsoon session, which would begin from tomorrow.

The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta in the Vidhan Sabha. The six-day session would conclude on September 23.

“I have requested the ruling and Opposition members to cooperate in the smooth conduct of the House proceedings so that constructive discussions on issues of public interest can be held,” he said.

“All arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the monsoon session and the questions filed by the MLAs sent to the government for information,” he added.

The Speaker said he was hopeful that the government would provide the information sought by the members to satisfy them. “I have urged the members to raise issues of public interest as per the House rules,” he said.

Pathnia said all members had assured him of their cooperation in the smooth conduct of the Assembly session. The monsoon session, normally held in August, was postponed due to the recent rain disaster. The BJP had been demanding a special session of the Assembly to discuss the damage caused by the rain to private and public properties across the state.

