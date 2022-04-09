Himachal Vigilance Bureau conviction rate up 4 times

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 8

The rate of conviction by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB), Himachal Pradesh, increased four times last financial year as compared with that a year before. The rate went up to 28.58 per cent during 2021-22 from dismal 7.14 per cent during 2020-21. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), SVACB, Satinder Pal Singh said, “Regular monitoring of every case is ensured once a chargesheet is filed in a court. This helps in putting up a strong case.”

Figures at a glance 28.58% conviction rate in FY22, against 7.14% in FY21

85 cases finalised in 2021-22, against 60 previous year

353 inquiries finalised last year, against 307 in 2020-21

“A time frame has also been set to complete investigations into cases. This includes submitting the final report in the court and seeking prosecution sanction. Eighty-five cases were finalised during 2021-22, against 60 in the previous year,” he said.

The bureau had been drawing flak for low conviction rate over the previous years.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) said, “In all, 353 inquiries were finalised last year as against 307 during 2020-21. This was followed by departmental action and registration of FIRs in some cases.”

The bureau registered 22 cases of bribery in 2021-22 as against 13 in the previous year. This included cases against state and central government employee with the latest case involving Chief Scientific Officer of the State Pollution Control Board.

To curb corruption, 13 surprise checks were carried out by bureau sleuths. Eleven cases were registered under the Prevention of Specific Corrupt Practices Act in 2021-22.

The delay in grant of prosecution sanction for years, however, acts as a deterrent for the bureau.