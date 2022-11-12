Himachal votes: Top BJP brass among early voters

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 12

Top BJP brass was among early voters in the Himachal Pradesh elections where voting trends picked up after a tardy start this morning.

In the first hour of voting until 9 am, the Himachal state election commission said there was around 5.02 per cent voting, which was updated after initial reports of 4 per cent polling.

Until 11 am voting percentage had soared to 17.92 across the state.

Himachal chief minister Jairam Thakur and his family voted very early around 8.30 AM at the CM’s home segment Mandi in Murgah panchayat booth.

Former state chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son union minister Anurag Thakur and family voted in Samirpur area in their home constituency of Hamirpur.

BJP president JP Nadda and his family cast their ballot in Vijaypur in Bilaspur and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap voted in Pachhad’s Gaggal Sikor area.

BJP Himachal general secretary Pawan Rana cast his vote in Jwalamukhi.

The ruling BJP is eyeing history in the state by repeating the government by bucking the anti incumbency trend wherein all sitting governments have been voted out in the state since 1982.

The Congress is meanwhile urging people to follow tradition.

Himachal had recorded the highest ever voting percentage of over 75 per cent in the 2017 polls.

It remains to be seen if the state surpasses that trend this season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himachal CM Thakur and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi this morning urged voters to come out in large numbers to participate in the festival of democracy.