‘Himachal witnessed higher temps compared to 1990 levels’

Solan, June 8

The state experienced higher temperatures in May this year compared to 1990 levels, with the heat index becoming uncomfortable for the majority of the population.

This was stated by Dr SK Bhardwaj, Head of the Department of Environmental Science (DoES), Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, while addressing university students on the issues faced by our planet — climate change, biodiversity loss through land degradation and desertification, pollution and waste.

He said, “Various reports have pointed out that land-based water storage has declined by 1 cm per year over the past two decades. This decline poses serious risks to water and food security.” He called for urgent action to restore the degraded ecosystems to maintain the essential services provided by nature.

