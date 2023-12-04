Himachali Haat to come up in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh has said a Himachali Haat would come up in the state capital to promote and preserve the state’s varied crafts and culture.

GOVT WILL SEEK PATENT FOR HIMACHALI DHAAM The government will seek a patent for Himachali dhaam, which is different in each district and displays a variety of traditional dishes peculiar to every area like siddus in Shimla, sepu vadi in Mandi, rajmaah madra in Chamba and askali-patandah in Sirmaur. Anirudh Singh, Rural development minister

The minister inaugurated a Food Festival here. “The Rural Development Department and the Himachal Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission have already taken the approval of the Shimla Municipal Corporation for setting up a Himachali Haat in the city,” he said.

The minister said, “The Rural Development Department is making efforts to provide a platform and mobile phone app which will facilitate online marketing of indigenously produced products by various self-help groups (SHGs).” He added that the government would seek a patent for ‘’Himachali dhaam’’, which is different in each district and displays a variety of traditional dishes peculiar to every area like siddus in Shimla, sepu vadi in Mandi, rajmaah madra in Chamba and askali-patandah in Sirmaur district.

He said that efforts were on to provide space to SHGs and cooperative societies in every district headquarters to display and sell their products. “Similar food festivals will be held at all district headquarters so that the vast variety and richness of Himachali cuisine, the ‘’dhaam’’ can be enjoyed by both locals and tourists,” he added. The holding of craft melas and food festivals helps in providing a platform to artists to showcase their products and talent.

There are 44,000 SHGs in Himachal having 3.50 lakh women members. They are supplementing their income by using local raw materials to produce a variety of products.

#Shimla