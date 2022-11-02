Himachalis will vote for change: Anand

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 1

Anand Sharma, a former Union Commerce Minister, today said that people would vote for a change in Himachal and these elections would set the tone for change across the nation.

Sharma, while addressing a rally at Banalgi in the Doon Assembly segment of Solan district, said that voters would give a befitting reply to the BJP for its wrong policies. He added that women were bearing the brunt of price rise and youth were suffering due to unemployment but got no relief.

He said, “Till a few days ago, people were wondering whether I would join the poll campaign or not. I have begun campaigning from Doon, which has not been represented in the state Cabinet until now.” He claimed that the Congress would form next government in Himachal and the Doon segment would get its due.

Sharma elaborated on developmental works undertaken in the constituency during the Congress rule. He said that the condition of roads was deplorable. He asked the BJP what it had done for the Doon segment as all developmental works had come to a standstill.

He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced a college at Chandi and a PWD division at Patta but nothing had happened. He added that voters should ask the Chief Minister about these announcements. He sought the support of the people support for the Congress.

Congress nominee from Doon Ramkumar Chawdhary said there was a shortage of staff in health institutions, schools and colleges in the constituency.