Himachal’s picturesque Dharamsala stadium to host 5 ICC World Cup matches in October

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 27

The ICC has allotted five matches during the World Cup to be hosted in India from October 7 this year. HPCA president and BCCI secretary Arun Dhumal said this while addressing a press conference here today.

Arun Dhumal informed that the matches, that would be played in Dharamsala as per the schedule released by the ICC include--October 7: Bangladesh and Afghanistan, October 10: England versus Bangladesh, October 15: South Africa versus Qualifier 1, October 22: India versus New Zealand and October 28: Australia and New Zealand.

Arun Dhumal said it was for the first time that so many international matches during the ICC World Cup have been allotted to Dharamsala international cricket stadium. He thanked the ICC and the BCCI president for allotting five matches to Dharamsala.

Arun Dhumal said this also illustrated that the Dharamsala cricket stadium was up to the mark as per the international standards. “Since the hosting of cricket matches would give a boost to tourism in Dharamsala as well as entire Kangra region, we expect full cooperation from the state government for hosting the events,” he said.

Picturesque Dharamsala cricket stadium set up in the backdrop of snowclad Dhauladhar mountain ranges has seating capacity of 25,000 spectators. The tourism industry has welcomed the decision of the ICC for hosting 5 cricket matches during ICC world in Dharamsala.

The HPCA had recently re-laid the pitch at Dharamsala stadium. In May, two IPL matches were hosted in Dharamsala that brought in good tourism to the area for about a week.

#BCCI #Cricket #Dharamsala #New Zealand