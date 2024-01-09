Himachal’s tallest national flag to be unfurled in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 8

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation will unfurl the national flag on a 150-foot-tall pole, the highest in the state. Dharamsala MC Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma said the pedestal to hoist the national flag was part of the Smart City road project in Dharamsala. The pedestal, which has been brought in Kacheri crossing, would be visible from all parts of the city, he said.

He added that the hoisting of the national flag would be done mechanically. The names of Paramvir Chakra award winners from Kangra district would be engraved near the flag pedestal. The testing has been completed and it would be inaugurated soon, he said.

A sitting area has also been developed near the pedestal where people could sit and enjoy the pedestal’s beauty. The Commissioner said provisions have been made to replace the flag in case it gets damaged due to natural causes.

The road under the Smart City project includes the road passing through the heart of Dharamsala city from Himachal Pradesh School Education Board to the bus stand. The 3-km road has been developed under the Smart City project at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore. Footpaths and ducts have also been constructed along the road.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala