Himalayan Grid need of the hour, says Governor

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 19

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed the need to create a Himalayan grid to solve the problems of the Himalayan states after inaugurating a three-day HIM Samvaad- “Trans Himalayan Conference on Localised Solutions and Implementation Strategy” organised at Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today.

Nauni University, Sewa International, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana and Indian Ecological Society are jointly organising the conference.

Arlekar said, “The Himalayan region has its own problems which need to be solved collectively. The Himalayan Grid could be considered on the same lines as the Coastal Guard Grid for the coastal regions.”

He said he had taken up the issue with the Union Defence Minister. “Natural calamities in the Himalayan regions could be solved through such platforms.”

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel said natural farming had shown a potential to be a strong livelihood resource for the Himalayan farming communities.