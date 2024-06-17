Himani Chamunda temple in need of repairs, facilities

Ravinder Sood

The ancient Himani Chamunda temple situated at a height of 3000 meters above sea level in the Dhauladhars is in a state of utter neglect. Though the state government had taken over its management ten years ago, no steps have been taken for its renovation and creating facilities for thousands of pilgrims who visit the temple. Himani Chamunda temple can come up as a major attraction for tourists if developed in a planned manner.

In state of neglect A number of NGOs and charitable institutions are ready to undertake the renovation work of the temple. However, since the temple is under the control of the state government, it needs the government’s approval, therefore, the issue is hanging fire.

Former chief ministers Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, Virbhadra Singh did take intiatives but plans failed to see the light of the day.

Despite repeated assurances given by the governments, nothing has been done till date. In the absence of any cooperation from the state government, a number of NGOs and charitable institutions are ready to undertake the renovation work of the temple. However, since the temple is under the control of the state government, it needs the government’s approval. Therefore, the issue is hanging fire. Former Himachal Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, when he was MP from Kangra, had allocated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of a ‘sarai’ for pilgrims, however the project failed to take off, firstly in the absence of administrative will and secondly, the time period for fund utilisation announced by the former MP elapsed.

There is neither any rain shelter, nor any toilet facility for pilgrims. Even the path leading to the temple is in a bad shape. The temple complex is in a shambles and needs immediate repair and renovation. Besides, there is no facility of drinking water available in the temple complex.

Earlier, the Prem Kumar Dhumal government had also constructed a helipad near the temple complex. A heli taxi service was also started but in the absence of political will, the service was discontinued. Later, the Virbadhra Singh government also prepared a DPR for the construction of a ropeway to the temple but failed to get funds from the Centre.

While talking to The Tribune, former CM Shanta Kumar said he had brought the matter to the notice of the DC, Kangra, and also the then Urban Development Minister Sudheer Sharma, who represents the area. Sharma had promised to extend all help for the development of the ancient monument situated at a height of 10,000 feet, but nothing has been done till date resulting in inconvenience to the thousands of pilgrims who visit the temple.

Shanta Kumar has now requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has promised to make Kangra a tourism capital of the state, to intervene and to announce a special financial package for the development of Himani Chamunda from the ADB funds. He has also asked the Chief Minister to constitute a high-level committee of officers so that the temple is developed in a better way and pilgrims are benefited.

