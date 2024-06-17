 Himani Chamunda temple in need of repairs, facilities : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Himani Chamunda temple in need of repairs, facilities
Tracking Heritage ASI monuments

Himani Chamunda temple in need of repairs, facilities

Himani Chamunda temple in need of repairs, facilities

The temle premises lack basic facilities like water, rain shelter and toilet. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 16

The ancient Himani Chamunda temple situated at a height of 3000 meters above sea level in the Dhauladhars is in a state of utter neglect. Though the state government had taken over its management ten years ago, no steps have been taken for its renovation and creating facilities for thousands of pilgrims who visit the temple. Himani Chamunda temple can come up as a major attraction for tourists if developed in a planned manner.

In state of neglect

  • A number of NGOs and charitable institutions are ready to undertake the renovation work of the temple. However, since the temple is under the control of the state government, it needs the government’s approval, therefore, the issue is hanging fire.
  • Former chief ministers Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, Virbhadra Singh did take intiatives but plans failed to see the light of the day.

Despite repeated assurances given by the governments, nothing has been done till date. In the absence of any cooperation from the state government, a number of NGOs and charitable institutions are ready to undertake the renovation work of the temple. However, since the temple is under the control of the state government, it needs the government’s approval. Therefore, the issue is hanging fire. Former Himachal Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, when he was MP from Kangra, had allocated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of a ‘sarai’ for pilgrims, however the project failed to take off, firstly in the absence of administrative will and secondly, the time period for fund utilisation announced by the former MP elapsed.

There is neither any rain shelter, nor any toilet facility for pilgrims. Even the path leading to the temple is in a bad shape. The temple complex is in a shambles and needs immediate repair and renovation. Besides, there is no facility of drinking water available in the temple complex.

Earlier, the Prem Kumar Dhumal government had also constructed a helipad near the temple complex. A heli taxi service was also started but in the absence of political will, the service was discontinued. Later, the Virbadhra Singh government also prepared a DPR for the construction of a ropeway to the temple but failed to get funds from the Centre.

While talking to The Tribune, former CM Shanta Kumar said he had brought the matter to the notice of the DC, Kangra, and also the then Urban Development Minister Sudheer Sharma, who represents the area. Sharma had promised to extend all help for the development of the ancient monument situated at a height of 10,000 feet, but nothing has been done till date resulting in inconvenience to the thousands of pilgrims who visit the temple.

Shanta Kumar has now requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has promised to make Kangra a tourism capital of the state, to intervene and to announce a special financial package for the development of Himani Chamunda from the ADB funds. He has also asked the Chief Minister to constitute a high-level committee of officers so that the temple is developed in a better way and pilgrims are benefited.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp