Himcare health card now to be made for 3 years: CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 5

Himcare health cards will now be made for three years at a cost of Rs 1,000 and Rs 365 in different categories specified by the government. The card holders will get a health insurance of Rs 5 lakh every year for medical treatment, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works at Thachi in the Seraj Assembly constituency here today.

Rs1.30 cr for beautification of Balichowki temples To promote religious tourism in the area, Rs1.30 crore has been provided for the repair and beautification of various prominent temples in Balichowki subdivision. Also, Rs1.15 lakh is being provided every year to six famous temples of the region to meet their various needs. — Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

He said, “Earlier, the health card was made for one year at a cost of Rs 1,000 and Rs 365 for different categories. Poor people were getting health cards for Rs 365 for one year, while others for Rs 1,000. Under the Himcare scheme, the state government is giving health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh per year. Common people can avail of the health facility free of cost in government as well as private hospitals specified by the government. The notification was issued in this regard on Tuesday”.

Thakur inaugurated a sub-tehsil office and performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction work of a Rs 12 crore government college building at Thachi in Balichowki subdivision.

He said that the people of 48 revenue villages in six patwar circles would benefit from the opening of the sub-tehsil office. Earlier, they had to go to Balichowki for various revenue works. He added that the Thalot-Panjain-Lambathach road was being constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Thakur said that an estimate was being prepared for the construction of a commercial complex at Thachi to provide better marketing facilities to local producers.

He announced a 10-bed facility in the Primary Health Centre at Thachi, Rs12 lakh for the repair of Senior Secondary School, Thachi, starting of commerce classes at Thachi college, opening of a primary school at Dhanot and the construction of the Salwar-Dandeli road.

He also announced the upgrade of the Veterinary Dispensary at Thachi to a veterinary hospital, upgrade of Government Middle School at Palaidhar to a high school and the opening of a veterinary dispensary at Basoot.—