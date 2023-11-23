Himcraft to put up stalls at Dilli Haat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

The Himachal Pradesh Himcraft Corporation will set up 35 stalls at Dilli Haat to be organised in New Delhi from December 16 to 31.

According to a government spokesperson, five stalls by HIMCOSTE and 20 stalls by the State Rural Livelihood Mission would also be set up. Five stalls serving ‘Himachali Dham’ will be installed.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at a meeting here in this regard decided that artisans who would like to participate should contact the Himcraft Managing Director and heads of other participating departments immediately.

Saxena said Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was likely to inaugurate the event and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be invited as the chief guest at the closing ceremony on December 30.

He said that a committee had been constituted to take the final call. It was decided that Rs 3,000 per stall for two persons would be provided to meet their day-to-day expenses.

