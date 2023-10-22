HIMUDA gets approval to acquire land for township near Jubbarhatti airport

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 21

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has received the green light from its Board of Directors to acquire land for the establishment of new township ‘Mountain City’, near the Jubbarhatti airport, as a counter-magnet city to decongest Shimla city. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1,373 crore.

The Board of Directors also approved a one-time settlement (OTS) policy for settling long-pending dues at a significantly reduced rate. It issued directions for making a provision for the regularisation of attics in buildings under the OTS policy by taking into consideration the decision of the government.

The HIMUDA board took the decisons at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here last evening.

Sukhu emphasised the need to adopt the latest construction techniques and leverage IT platforms to enhance its presence and raise service to people.

He said, “The adoption of electronic measurement books (e-MBs) is recommended to streamline record-keeping and reduce dependence on physical documentation. There is need to speed up the tendering process through the e-tendering system, as per the government guidelines.” He also reviewed HIMUDA projects in detail and gave necessary directions.

