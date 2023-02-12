HIMUDA to re-advertise 83 unsold flats, plots in Solan district

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 11

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has decided to sell 83 unsold flats and plots at Baddi, Parwanoo and Nalagarh in the district.

A decision to re-advertise these residential units at the subdivisional level was taken at a meeting chaired by RK Pruthi, Chief Executive Officer-cum-Secretary, HIMUDA, in Shimla on Thursday.

Pruthi said that renewed efforts were being made to attract buyers and the field staff had been directed to put up banners about unsold plots and flats outside their offices and advertise in the media.

“There are 83 unsold flats and plots at Baddi, Nalagarh and Parwanoo. To attract buyers, we will publicise their availability by putting up banners outside our offices, besides on digital platforms,” said Girish Sharma, Executive Engineer, HIMUDA, Parwanoo.

Information pertaining to the flats and plots was also available on HIMUDA’s website but it could not attract buyers.

The unsold flats have been facing wear and tear, as these have been unoccupied for years. HIMUDA is now planning to repair these flats for sale. It has also decided to contact applicants, who had evinced interest in purchasing flats earlier.

To capitalise on investors’ influx after the announcement of the 2003 central industrial package, HIMUDA had constructed several flats, besides carving out plots in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt.

It easily sold flats and plots in the beginning, but later due to a slump in the market, a large number of flats remained unsold. People reportedly did not show interest in buying flats due to a lack of quality construction though officials concerned refute the charge.

There are 32 unsold flats, comprising one room and two and three bedrooms priced between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 57.90 lakh, which are unsold in the housing colony at Kamli in Sector 3 area of Parwanoo.

In Sector 5 of Parwanoo, there are 12 under-construction two and three bedroom flats priced between Rs 46.90 lakh and Rs 54.90 lakh. Eight single-room flats at Bhatoli Kalan in Baddi and 12 flats at Sector 4 in Parwanoo are ready for possession.