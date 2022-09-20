Hindi festival at Sanjauli college

Hindi Utsav was organised by the Hindi Department at Sanjauli Government College. The event was attended by the principal, teaching faculty and students. The students presented a colourful programme on the occasion. College Principal CB Mehta said although most of the official communication was conducted in English, Hindi was the language of everyday communication and it would continue to remain so.

Youth festival starts at RKMV college

The Youth Festival began at Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, on Monday. In Group I of the festival, 422 participants from 53 colleges are participating. Himachal Pradesh Central University, Dharamsala, Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal inaugurated the festival. On the first day, events such as elocution, clay-modelling, and cartooning were held.

ABVP unit gets new office bearers

Sachin Rana and Gaurav Kumar have been appointed president and secretary of the ABVP unit of Law Department, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. The other office bearers are Akshay, Rani Negi, Atul Sankhyan, Priyam, Priya, Akash, Mansi and Saurav. Unit president Rana said the new unit would work with renewed energy to protect the interests of the students.