Hindi festival at Sanjauli college

Hindi Utsav was organised by the Hindi Department at Sanjauli Government College. The event was attended by the principal, teaching faculty and students. The students presented a colourful programme on the occasion. College Principal CB Mehta said although most of the official communication was conducted in English, Hindi was the language of everyday communication and it would continue to remain so.
Youth festival starts at RKMV college
The Youth Festival began at Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, on Monday. In Group I of the festival, 422 participants from 53 colleges are participating. Himachal Pradesh Central University, Dharamsala, Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal inaugurated the festival. On the first day, events such as elocution, clay-modelling, and cartooning were held.
ABVP unit gets new office bearers
Sachin Rana and Gaurav Kumar have been appointed president and secretary of the ABVP unit of Law Department, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. The other office bearers are Akshay, Rani Negi, Atul Sankhyan, Priyam, Priya, Akash, Mansi and Saurav. Unit president Rana said the new unit would work with renewed energy to protect the interests of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...