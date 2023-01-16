Historical temple in Palampur faces utter neglect

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 15

The 600-year-old Mata Ashapuri Temple situated on the Dhauladhar mountains is in a state of neglect. Situated on the hilltop and surrounded by green hills, the temple provides an eye-catching view of the snow-covered peaks of the Dhauladhars. The ancient temple is visited by thousands of domestic and foreign pilgrims and tourists every year. It is believed to be one of the temples where the Pandvas stayed during their exile period when they visited the Himalayan ranges.

The temple structure is currently in a bad shape. The stairs leading to the temple complex need immediate repair. Locals have been contributing money for its repair and maintenance every year, but still a lot more needs to be done for its upkeep. The narrow road leading to the temple is also prone to accidents.

The Department of Language, Art and Culture, which is responsible for the upkeep of all historical temples in the state.

Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar says the government should make efforts to preserve the historical monument. It was built by the Katoch rulers of Kangra in the 1600s.

“Our governments provide road and transport facilities to every village and town, but we fail to take care of such ancient temples, which are the pride of our state. We also need to make efforts towards spreading awareness about the Ashapuri Temple as many people still don’t know about this historical monument,” he adds.

Ravinder Dhiman, former MLA from Jaisinghpur, says he got the road leading to the temple repaired during his five-year tenure and efforts are on for its renovation. He adds that he has also written a letter to the Union Minister for Cultural Affairs to hand over this temple to the Archaeological Department for its proper maintenance.