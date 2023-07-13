Hit by landslide, Bhattakufer fruit mandi shut for trade

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 12

A portion of the market yard of the Bhattakufer fruit mandi collapsed last night after a landslide. Following the incident, APMC Secretary Devraj Kashyap issued orders to stop trade in the yard. “We have issued orders to arhtiyas to vacate the market and shift to the Parala fruit mandi. If the arhtiyas continue running their business from the market yard, they will be doing so at their own risk,” said Kashyap.

However, the arhtiyas are not inclined to shift their shop to the Parala fruit mandi and they are doing business in the other portion of the yard, which has not been affected.

“We are not willing to move to Parala fruit mandi. The administration will visit the mandi tomorrow, and then some decision will be taken,” said Pratap Chauhan, president of the Arhtiyas Association.

Chauhan insisted that only a portion of the yard was damaged and the part where they were doing their business was relatively safe. He said they would set up their shops at the loading point just below the yard if the need arose. “We did the auction at the loading point in 2020 and we can do it there again if need be,” he said.

The market yard was damaged in a landslide in 2020, but the authorities concerned did not take any decision regarding its repair. “The previous government did not move even a single stone from the site for nearly three years,” said Chauhan.

