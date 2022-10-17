Hamirpur: Hoardings of govt schemes to be removed

Hamirpur, October 16
More than 1,000 hoardings of various government schemes having pictures of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be removed in the district.
Crores of rupees have breportedly been spent on the publicity of government schemes in three months.
Meanwhile, the Returning Officer has directed all departments concerned to remove the publicity material installed in the district. On the other hand, the PR Department is finding it difficult to remove the hoardings in a day as it has a limited staff and resources with it.
Meanwhile, DC Debasweta Banik said all publicity material would be removed in the district at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...