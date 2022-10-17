Hamirpur: Hoardings of govt schemes to be removed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 16

More than 1,000 hoardings of various government schemes having pictures of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be removed in the district.

Crores of rupees have breportedly been spent on the publicity of government schemes in three months.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer has directed all departments concerned to remove the publicity material installed in the district. On the other hand, the PR Department is finding it difficult to remove the hoardings in a day as it has a limited staff and resources with it.

Meanwhile, DC Debasweta Banik said all publicity material would be removed in the district at the earliest.

#Hamirpur #jai ram thakur #narendra modi