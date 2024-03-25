Hola Mohalla celebrated in Paonta

Nahan, March 24
Paonta Sahib geared up to celebrate the 340th Hola Mohalla festival. Today, a grand nagar kirtan procession was organised with zest from Gurudwara Sri Paonta Sahib.
The significance of Hola Mohalla in Sikh religion is paramount, especially in Paonta Sahib. It holds special significance as it was initiated by the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, during his stay of over four years in Paonta Sahib.
