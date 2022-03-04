Hold events like bird fest for tourism: Guv

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said activities like bird festival should be organised in an effective manner to boost tourism and economic activities in the state. Such events attract international attention and convey the message of wildlife conservation. He was speaking while presiding over a meeting on World Wildlife Day with senior officers of the Forest Department here today.

He said events such as the bird festival had huge potential. The Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary was the largest wetland in the state, with an area of 207 sq km. This site was known for the largest congregation of Bar Headed Geese in the world as 45 per cent of the total population, 40,000 to 50,000 birds of this species, reported to this sanctuary alone every year. The annual water bird count was nearly about 1.10 lakh, the Governor said.

Arlekar said Western Tragopan was the state bird and efforts should be intensified for its conservation, like the efforts made in this direction at the Sarahan Pheasantry. He also stressed on implementing the flagship conservation programmes of Cheer Pheasant and Western Tragopan in a more effective manner.

Rajeev Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), gave a presentation on wildlife conservation and said strengthening the rapid response teams, exchange of Surplus Asiatic Black Bear, Common Leopard, Snow Leopard and conservation and release programme of Monal, Cheer and Western Tragopan Pheasants would be pursued this year.