Holi Utsav: Chaos marks first cultural night

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 6

Chaos marked the first cultural night of the Holi Utsav at Sujanpur last evening.

While everything went well as several local and folk artistes performed earlier on the opening venue, things didn’t go too well for the Punjabi pop singer Kaka.

The Punjabi pop singer dished out several of his popular hits like ‘Temporary Love’, ‘Mitti de tibe’ and ‘kale je libas di’, but failed to captivate the audience.

The singer landed on the stage at around 11 pm and kept the audience, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, waiting for about 20 minutes on the pretext of setting sound system. The CM left the venue during his second song.

The situation turned out of control as soon as the CM and accompanying security personnel left. The police had to rush to provide security to the singer as several members of the audience climbed on the stage.

Most female audience members come out of the ‘pandal’ from their nearest exits. Rajani, who hails from Sujanpur and was present there, said the singer was good and blamed the security lapse.

Another audience member, Anjali, who had come from Barsar, said it seemed that the boys were drunk and jumped over the chairs to get closer to the stage.