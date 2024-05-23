Home Guard dies of heart attack

Nahan: A jawan of the Sirmaur Home Guard unit died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning before he was to leave for the election duty in Haryana. The incident occurred at Chamba Ground in Nahan, where Hukam Sharma (55), who hailed from Paonta Sahib, along with other jawans, had assembled before leaving for the election duty.Sharma was about to board a Haryana Roadways bus when he collapsed suddenly. He was rushed to Medical College at Nahan, where he was declared dead on arrival. Home Guard Commandant Tota Ram Sharma condoled the death of the jawan. The state government and the Home Guard organisation have pledged to provide all support to Sharma’s family.
