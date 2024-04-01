Home Guard jawans in Sirmaur await salaries

Nahan, March 31
Home Guard personnel deployed across various police stations, police posts and police lines in Sirmaur district have been battling a severe financial crisis as their salaries have not been disbursed for the past five months.
Approximately 220 Home Guard personnel in Sirmaur have been enduring hardships due to salary delay. The Election Department has now mandated duty for the Lok Sabha poll in Uttarakhand to the Home Guard personnel of Sirmaur district.
Home Guard jawans asserted that they contribute equally in maintaining law and order in the district. While police personnel receive their salaries punctually on the 1st and 2nd of every month, they (Home Guard jawans) have been deprived of their dues for four to five months.
Yogesh Rolta, ASP, Sirmaur, said the delay in salary disbursement was due to lack of budget allocation from the state police headquarters. He assured that once the budgetary provisions were made, the Home Guard jawans would receive their overdue salaries.
