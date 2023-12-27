Honouring courage, resilience of India’s little heroes

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh

Sikh history has been the topic of debate ever since Sikhism originated. It is not a religion but a way of life. The word “Sikh” means “Seeker of Truth.” As a faith, which is deep rooted in love, Sikhism stands for the equality of women and men. It denounces all forms of discrimination and stands for human liberty, equality, fraternity, universalism, freedom of conscience, social justice, ethical living, gender equality, and ‘chardi kala’ or dynamic power. It believes in love, selfless service, human dignity, self-respect, ‘simran’ and ‘Sarbat da bhala’.

The Chhote Sahibzaadas, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, were the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. In 1705, during the Mughal era, they bravely refused to convert despite immense pressure from the Mughal authorities. At ages six and nine, they chose martyrdom over forsaking their faith and were consequently executed on December 26, symbolising extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment to Sikh principles.

So, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a day to commemorate the martyrdom of sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice for refusing to convert, it resonated deeply with the values of Sikhism. This poignant occasion emphasises his commitment to the welfare and education of India’s children.

Veer Bal Diwas holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, commemorating the invaluable contributions of children to the nation’s progress. In Sikhism, the echoes of sacrifice are deeply embedded in history, particularly through the lives of the young Sahibzadas.

These brave children demonstrated unwavering courage and made the supreme sacrifice for their faith by upholding the identity and dignity of Khalsa Panth against the Mughals. Veer Bal Diwas, therefore, pays tribute not only to them but also to countless children who have shown exceptional bravery in the face of adversity. It pays homage to these little heroes who have, with unmatched valour, made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

The strength of these children lies not only in their physical resilience, but also in their unwavering spirit and unbreakable determination. Many of them face challenges that would seem insurmountable for adults, yet they confront adversity with a resilience that leaves us in awe.

The strength of these young heroes lies not only in their physical resilience but also in their unyielding determination to uphold the principles of justice and equality, core tenets of Sikhism. Just as the Sahibzadas faced the tumultuous times with grace and integrity, today’s children draw inspiration from their legacy, demonstrating resilience even in the face of contemporary challenges.

Behind every courageous child stands a family that embodies true fortitude, and the Sikh community is no exception. The families of the Sahibzadas, notably their grandmother, Mata Gujri, demonstrated unparalleled strength and faith in the face of adversity. Their sacrifices continue to serve as a source of inspiration for Sikh families facing challenges today.

This day also pays homage to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, who was martyred for upholding the principles of Sikhism. Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism, encapsulates the teachings and sacrifices that form the spiritual backbone of the Sikh community. On this day, Sikhs worldwide reflect on the profound impact of these sacrifices on the ethos of their faith.

As we observe Veer Bal Diwas, let us not only revel in the joy and innocence of childhood but also reflect on the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of exceptional children and their families within the context of Sikhism. The legacy of the Sahibzadas and the sacrifices embedded in Sikh history remind us that the values of compassion, bravery, and justice endure through the ages.

By honouring these young heroes, we pledge to create a world where every child, irrespective of faith, can flourish, learn, and thrive in an atmosphere of peace and love. In doing so, we ensure that the sacrifices of these young heroes, both in Sikh history and beyond, are never forgotten.

The writer is the Governor of Uttarakhand

