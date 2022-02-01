Mandi hooch case: Four more held from Madhya Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 31

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Mandi hooch tragedy arrested four persons, including three involved in running the Gujjarhatti-based bottling plant in Nalagarh, from Baroda in Madhya Pradesh last evening.

They were brought to Baddi this morning and taken to Sundernagar in Mandi district. The SIT will examine their role in the hooch case where seven persons died and 12 others were taken ill.

Those arrested were Gurdev of Naina Devi, Virender alias Gagan of Ghumarwin, Anil Kumar alias Monu of Kangra district and Rakesh alias Gaggi of Una.

They had taken shelter at Gill Farm House in Sheopur, Baroda. Their location was earlier traced to Sonipat and later in Rajasthan before being arrested from Baroda.

DIG Madhusudan Sharma, who heads SIT, said their role was being examined. Similar VRV labels on liquor bottles confiscated by SIT in the case were found at the Gujjarhatti bottling plant. This lends credence to the fact that the same gang involved in selling illegal liquor was operating in this bottling plant. —

