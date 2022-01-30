Hooch tragedy: 9 remanded in judicial custody in Mandi

Mandi, January 29
A local court today sent nine accused to judicial custody in the Mandi hooch tragedy case. It also remanded four other accused in police custody till January 31.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that those sent to judicial custody are Sohan Lal, Acchar Singh, Jagdish Chand, Pradeep Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Sunny, Pushpender Singh, AK Tripathi and Ajay Kohli. The four accused remanded in police remand till January 31 are Gaurav Minhas, Naredner Kumar, Sagar Saini and Neeraj Thakur.
The SP stated that during investigation, the police recovered 50,000 fake labels, the master copy of a hologram and a computer hard disk, besides seizing documents from Jalandhar and Patiala. The police also recovered three bottles from the BSL canal.
The SP said that the police were interrogating the accused to ascertain more details about the illicit liquor trade. Seven persons had died in the hooch tragedy at Sundernagar in Mandi district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder
Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...
Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app
Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...