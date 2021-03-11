Horticulture Department of Himachal pegs apple production at 3 crore boxes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

The Horticulture Department has pegged the total production of apple this year around three crore boxes. “As per the initial report submitted by the Horticulture Department, the state is likely to produce 3 to 3.25 crore boxes. It’s the initial assessment, the figure will change post the second survey,” said Amitabh Awasthi, Secretary Horticulture.

Last year, the state had produced 6,11,901 metric ton apple, which translates into over 3 crore standard apple boxes.

According to a horticulture official, the survey was done at the time of flowering. “The figure will reduce in the second forecast towards the end of June. Post-flowering, there was drought-like situation for over a month which will have a significant impact on the production. Besides, there will be fruit dropping in the month of June. So, the figure in that forecast would smaller,” he said.

Apple growers feel that the estimate is on the higher side and the production will be much less this time. “The crop is much less compared to the last year in the orchards located in low and middle elevations. The sharp and sudden rise in temperatures in March shortened the pollination period, besides affecting the bee activity,” said Lokinder Bisht, a progressive apple grower. “Besides, the subsequent drought resulted in dropping of the fruit and affected the size and quality too,” he said.

Incidentally, the state recorded the highest production (8,92,112 MT) more than a decade back in 2010. Ever since, the state has crossed the 7 lakh MT only thrice – 7,38,723 MT in 2013, 7,77,126 MT in 2015 and 7,15,253 MT in 2019.

“The 2010 year was exceptional in terms of weather for apple. There was bumper crop at all elevations that year, which is rare. Now, the weather has become volatile and unpredictable,” said Bisht.

