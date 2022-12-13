Horticulture training for CRPF personnel

Solan, December 12
The Directorate of Extension Education, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, organised a training programme on horticulture for CRPF personnel posted at Dharampur.
2-day event ends
Forty-eight CRPF personnel from eight states attended the two-day programme, which concluded on Monday.
Lectures and field visits were held on various topics such as vegetable production, floriculture, mushroom cultivation, importance and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and insect-pest management in fruit and vegetable crops. Joint Director (Communication) Dr Anil Sood coordinated the training.
Forty-eight CRPF personnel from eight states attended the two-day programme, which concluded today. Lectures and field visits were held on various topics such as vegetable production, floriculture, mushroom cultivation, importance and cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and insect-pest management in fruit and vegetable crops.
Joint Director (Communication) Dr Anil Sood coordinated the training. He delivered a lecture on insect-pest management and also highlighted the role of the university’s training programmes in boosting farmers’ income.
