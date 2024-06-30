‘Hoshiyar Singh betrayed faith of people’: Sukhu campaigns for his wife Kamlesh

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 29

The state government will make all-out efforts for the development of Dehra, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today while campaigning in favour of his wife Kamlesh Thakur, who is the Congress candidate for the byelection. He was speaking at a programme of the Bar Association of Dehra.

He said, “It is for the first time in the history of the country that Independent MLAs had protested outside the Vidhan Sabha to get their resignations accepted. It would have been better had Hoshiyar Singh sat on a dharna for the development of Dehra but he betrayed the faith of Dehra people because of his personal interests.”

Promises all-round development The zoological park being built at a cost of Rs 680 crore, having a jungle safari, big hotels and other facilities, was announced prior to the declaration of the elections. The project will generate employment for over 2,000 youth of the area, said the Chief Minister

He appealed to the people of Dehra to ensure Kamlesh’s victory in the byelection for the all-round development of the Assembly constituency

Sukhu said, “Hoshiyar Singh should tell the people of Dehra that why did he resign from the Assembly if he wanted to sit in the Opposition. The electorate will give a befitting reply to him for the breach of trust.”

The Chief Minister said that the offices of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), would be opened in Dehra, as already approved by the Cabinet. “The state government is considering opening many more government offices in Dehra, which will be announced after the elections,” he assured the gathering.

He said that due to the efforts of the present government, the construction of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) had started in Dehra while the project was held up for years during the previous governments for want of forest clearance

The Chief Minister said that if required, the government would change law for the Pong Dam evacuees. Sukhu, while addressing a Youth Congress’ sammelan during the campaign for Kamlesh, said, “I understand the problem of the people displaced due to the Pong Dam. Our government does not believe in dislocating anyone and in fact we are giving three times the amount to build a house. If law has to be changed for the people of Dehra and the people dislocated due to the Pong Dam, we will do it. Due to the election code of conduct, we cannot make any announcement right now. But every possible help will be provided to the displaced people.”

