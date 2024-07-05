Hoshiyar Singh ignored Dehra, spent MLA funds on building resort: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 4

Hoshiyar Singh as an Independent MLA had got Rs 12 crore in six years but instead of spending MLA LAD funds on the development of the Dehra constituency, he spent these on building a personal resort, said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while campaigning for his wife Kamlesh Thakur in the constituency today.

He said that Dehra had become the constituency of the Chief Minister. “The BJP has forced the byelections on the people of the state. Three Independent MLAs and six Congress MLAs had conspired with the BJP to topple the Congress government. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP leaders had repeatedly claimed that their party would form government in Himachal on June 4, but people taught a lesson to the sold-out MLAs. The number of the Congress MLAs in the Assembly has risen from 34 to 38,” he added.

1,046 women given Rs 1,500 monthly grant A total of 1,046 women of Dehra have received the third installment of Rs 1,500 pension under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu

The state government to make all-out efforts for the development of Dehra

The offices of Superintendent of Police and Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, are being opened in Dehra and other issues will be resolved in the next three and a half years, he said

An international-level zoo is being built at Bankhandi in Dehra at a cost of Rs 650 crore, which will provide employment to around 2,000 local youth

The Chief Minister said that no Independent MLA had resigned but Hoshiyar Singh got carried away by the arrogance of money power. “For the first time in the history of India, an Independent MLA sat on a dharna to get his resignation accepted by the Assembly Speaker and also approached the Himachal High Court.

An MLA gets Rs 2 crore every year for the development of his constituency and Hoshiyar Singh got Rs 12 crore in six years. But instead of spending funds on the development of his constituency, he spent it on building his resort,” alleged Sukhu.

Sukhu said that his government provided funds to complete the construction of a new bus stand at Haripur and accelerated the pace of other development projects. He refuted Hoshiyar Singh’s allegations that the government had ignored works proposed by him.

The Chief Minister said that 1,046 women of the Dehra Assembly constituency had received the third installment of Rs 1,500 pension under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi.

He added that the government would make all-out efforts for the development of Dehra. The offices of Superintendent of Police and Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, were being opened in Dehra and other issues would be resolved in the next three and a half years, he added.

Sukhu said that an international-level zoo was being built at Bankhandi in Dehra at a cost of Rs 650 crore, which would provide employment to 2,000 local youth. He added that the Congress government had restored the old pension scheme and increased daily wages under MGNREGA from Rs 240 to Rs 300.

