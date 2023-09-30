Hospital RKS okays budget proposals worth Rs 1.2 crore

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 29

The governing body of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), Civil Hospital, Nurpur, approved proposals worth Rs 1,02 crore for 2023-24 during its annual budget meeting convened here. The meeting was presided over by RKS chairman-cum-SDM, Nurpur, Gursimar Singh. Local MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka was also present in the meeting.

Before presenting the annual budget proposals, Medical Superintendent Neerja Gupta informed those attending the meeting of the steps taken in the previous year to strengthen health services in the hospital. The governing body approved a 10 per cent hike in the emoluments of hospital employees engaged by the RKS, Rs 5 lakh for the purchase of hospital equipment and Rs 5 lakh for purchase of emergency and general medicines.

The governing body enhanced the charges for issuing a medical fitness certificate from Rs 200 to Rs 300 and also gave its nod to the marginal hike in user charges.

On this occasion, local MLA Ranbir Nikka, while lauding the efforts of the hospital administration for improving health services and strengthening hospital’s infrastructure, said that he would meet the Chief Minister shortly and raise the demand to fill the vacant posts of radiologist, gynaecologist and paediatrician in the hospital, besides making the newly constructed 50-bed Mother Child Hospital functional.

He assured the hospital’s RKS governing body that a portable X-ray machine would be arranged for which he asked the hospital administration to provide him a proposal.

