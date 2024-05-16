Hospitals, PHCs to remain open on polling day

Nurpur, May 15
As Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections are scheduled on June 1, all government health institutions will remain open in Kangra. According to Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Guleri, necessary instructions have been issued to keep the health institutions open across the district on the polling day. He said on the polling day civil hospitals as well as primary health centres (PHCs) would remain open.
Guleri said all health workers deployed in health institutions would exercise their franchise through ballot papers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk