Hospitals, PHCs to remain open on polling day

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 15

As Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelections are scheduled on June 1, all government health institutions will remain open in Kangra. According to Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Guleri, necessary instructions have been issued to keep the health institutions open across the district on the polling day. He said on the polling day civil hospitals as well as primary health centres (PHCs) would remain open.

Guleri said all health workers deployed in health institutions would exercise their franchise through ballot papers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Lok Sabha #Nurpur