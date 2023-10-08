Hotel manager booked for flesh trade

Solan, October 7
The Nalagarh police busted a flesh trade racket at a hotel at Chowkiwala village on the Nalagarh-Bharatgarh highway last evening. Six women were rescued while six persons, including the hotel manager, were nabbed.
A case was registered against the hotel manager and three others under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and a probe was underway, said DSP, Nalagarh, Feroz Khan. The rescued women told the police that some middlemen had forced them into the flesh trade. The police are investigating the case to ascertain for how long the racket was operational in this industrial belt and how many people were involved in it.
