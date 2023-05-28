 Hotel occupancy goes up to 90 pc as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat : The Tribune India

Hotel occupancy goes up to 90 pc as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat

Hotels witness fall of 30-40 per cent in advance bookings as the vacationers prefer on-the-spot check-in

Hotel occupancy goes up to 90 pc as tourists head to Shimla to escape heat

Tourists enjoying pleasant weather at the Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar



PTI

Shimla, May 28

Occupancy in hotels has increased to about 90 per cent in Shimla during the weekend as vacationers are making a beeline to the ‘queen of hills’ to escape the scorching heat.

While the hotel occupancy here went up on Saturday, the summer rush during weekdays is yet to pick up, vice president of Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association Prince Kukreja told PTI.

The peak summer tourist season starts from April 15 onwards till June 15 in Himachal Pradesh. The summer vacations in the schools in the plain areas also start from May end and a large number of people take to the hills to beat the heat.

The majority of the people are coming on short notice and there is a decline in advance bookings, Kukreja said.

The room occupancy is about 80-90 per cent on weekends but it drops to 30-40 per cent during the weekdays, said M K Seth, president of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

A total of 1,57,335 vehicles entered and exited Shimla from Shoghi Barrier on Chandigarh-Shimla road since May 22 out of which 30 per cent of vehicles (46,998) moved in and out of Shimla on Friday and Saturday, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

Of the total to and fro vehicle movement, about 55-60 per cent entered Shimla, he said.

Seth said the hotels have also witnessed a fall of 30-40 per cent in advance bookings as the vacationers prefer on-the-spot check-in.

He said the accommodations running without permission and under ‘Bed and Breakfast’ (B&B) schemes have become a bane for the hotel industry in Shimla.

The tariffs of registered hotels are fixed by the Tourism Department but the online operators are booking rooms in private flats, homes, bungalows, and villas and misleading the tourists by offering heavy discounts, hitting the hotel industry hard, Seth said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

2
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

3
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

4
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

5
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

6
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

7
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

8
Nation

Alcoholic soldiers eligible for invalid pension: Armed Forces Tribunal

9
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

10
Delhi

Delhi University replaces paper on Gandhi with one on Savarkar in BA (hons) political science syllabus, teachers oppose

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

Rain delays toss in IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings

As per rules, if IPL final is affected by rains or washed ou...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Termed the act as 'shame on the government'

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot