Hotel occupancy in Shimla up 95% during weekend

Shimla, June 17
Hoteliers in the town are upbeat as the extended weekend has boosted hotel occupancy by 35 per cent. The occupancy over the weekend reached 95% compared to 50-60% in weekdays.
Mohinder Seth, president, Shimla Hoteliers and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said the tourist inflow over the past few weeks had surged in the town, providing relief to the hoteliers and tourism stakeholders, who had suffered huge losses last year due to torrential rain and natural disaster. He said most hotels in the town were jam-packed during the weekend.
Tourists from various Indian states, besides other countries can be seen enjoying themselves in famous tourists spots of the town.
The ongoing International Summer Festival at the Ridge is another big draw for the tourists.
Gurmeet, a tourist from Ludhiana, who has come to the town with his friends said they were thoroughly enjoying their trip, which has come as much-needed relief from the scorching heat of the plains. He added that they would like to visit Shimla during the winter season and are hopeful that they will witness snowfall then.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis