Hotel occupancy in Shimla up 95% during weekend

Shimla, June 17

Hoteliers in the town are upbeat as the extended weekend has boosted hotel occupancy by 35 per cent. The occupancy over the weekend reached 95% compared to 50-60% in weekdays.

Mohinder Seth, president, Shimla Hoteliers and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said the tourist inflow over the past few weeks had surged in the town, providing relief to the hoteliers and tourism stakeholders, who had suffered huge losses last year due to torrential rain and natural disaster. He said most hotels in the town were jam-packed during the weekend.

Tourists from various Indian states, besides other countries can be seen enjoying themselves in famous tourists spots of the town.

The ongoing International Summer Festival at the Ridge is another big draw for the tourists.

Gurmeet, a tourist from Ludhiana, who has come to the town with his friends said they were thoroughly enjoying their trip, which has come as much-needed relief from the scorching heat of the plains. He added that they would like to visit Shimla during the winter season and are hopeful that they will witness snowfall then.

