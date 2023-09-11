Hotelier booked for immoral trafficking; woman rescued

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 10

Following a tip-off, a Nurpur police team led by SHO Surinder Dhiman conducted a raid at a hotel at Baari-Khud on the Kandwal-Bhadroya link road here last night and booked its owner and manager for indulging in immoral trafficking.

As per information, before conducting the raid, the police had sent two decoy customers to the hotel. The two paid the hotelier Rs 2,000 in cash and some more money through Google Pay for providing them a girl.

The police rescued a 28-year-old divorced woman, hailing from Haryana, and recovered Rs 2,000 from the hotelier. The police have arrested hotelier Rajiv Pathania of Bassa-Waziran and his manager, Surya Kant, a resident of Jachh in Nurpur.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the suspects have been booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1956, and further investigation in the case is underway.

