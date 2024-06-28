Hoteliers allay fears, say Himachal safe for tourists

Shimla, June 27
With the recent incidents with people from outside the state in Chamba district affecting the state’s tourism industry, hoteliers have said Himachal Pradesh was safe for tourists.
‘Chamba incidents unfortunate’
The recent incidents with the tourists in Chamba district were unfortunate and have affected the inflow of the tourists to the state. We urge them to keep visiting the state because Himachal is a peaceful state and people here are peace loving. — Gajendra Thakur, President, Federation of Himachal Hotel and Restaurant Association
Federation of Himachal Hotel and Restaurant Association president Gajendra Thakur told the media here today that tourists do not need to feel that Himachal is unsafe to visit.
“The recent incidents with the tourists in Chamba were unfortunate and have affected the inflow of the tourists to the state. We urge them to keep visiting the state because Himachal is a peaceful state and people here are peace loving,” said Thakur.
Defaming the entire state because of the irresponsible acts of some miscreants is not right, he added.
“The state government is ensuring the safety and security of the tourists and there is no need to panic. Recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also directed the police to cooperate with the tourists,” said Thakur.
He said the tourists can contact the hoteliers’ association in case they faced any inconvenience. Thakur added that the tourism sector in the state got a major boost this year after facing a lull due to Covid pandemic and natural disaster triggered by heavy rain last year.
He said tourist inflow in the state witnessed and exponential rise in May and June. Thakur added that a huge tourist inflow is expected to continue till July 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...