Hoteliers allay fears, say Himachal safe for tourists

Shimla, June 27

With the recent incidents with people from outside the state in Chamba district affecting the state’s tourism industry, hoteliers have said Himachal Pradesh was safe for tourists.

‘Chamba incidents unfortunate’ The recent incidents with the tourists in Chamba district were unfortunate and have affected the inflow of the tourists to the state. We urge them to keep visiting the state because Himachal is a peaceful state and people here are peace loving. — Gajendra Thakur, President, Federation of Himachal Hotel and Restaurant Association

Federation of Himachal Hotel and Restaurant Association president Gajendra Thakur told the media here today that tourists do not need to feel that Himachal is unsafe to visit.

“The recent incidents with the tourists in Chamba were unfortunate and have affected the inflow of the tourists to the state. We urge them to keep visiting the state because Himachal is a peaceful state and people here are peace loving,” said Thakur.

Defaming the entire state because of the irresponsible acts of some miscreants is not right, he added.

“The state government is ensuring the safety and security of the tourists and there is no need to panic. Recently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also directed the police to cooperate with the tourists,” said Thakur.

He said the tourists can contact the hoteliers’ association in case they faced any inconvenience. Thakur added that the tourism sector in the state got a major boost this year after facing a lull due to Covid pandemic and natural disaster triggered by heavy rain last year.

He said tourist inflow in the state witnessed and exponential rise in May and June. Thakur added that a huge tourist inflow is expected to continue till July 15.

