House gutted in Theog, no casualty

Shimla, January 30
A house in Chivana village in Theog subdivision here was gutted in a fire that broke out during the wee hours of Sunday. No casualty was reported.
The police said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. An immediate relief of Rs 5,000 has been given to the victim.
Meanwhile, a man, Sumit Kumar, was electrocuted in village Shingla in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Saturday evening.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions