House gutted in Theog, no casualty

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

A house in Chivana village in Theog subdivision here was gutted in a fire that broke out during the wee hours of Sunday. No casualty was reported.

The police said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. An immediate relief of Rs 5,000 has been given to the victim.

Meanwhile, a man, Sumit Kumar, was electrocuted in village Shingla in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Saturday evening.