House panel reviews development works

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 20

The General Development Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly held a meeting with district officials here today to take details of the progress in development works and activities of various departments in Mandi district and the income and expenditure estimates for the last three years.

The committee also took information about the actual status of action taken by the departments on the assurances given in the House regarding various works.

The meeting was presided over by MLA Sanjay Rattan, chairman of the committee. The committee mainly reviewed various development schemes and works of the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, HP State Electricity Board, Urban Development, HIMUDA, Town and Country Planning, Transport and Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. Rattan instructed the departments to send detailed answers on unanswered questions.

Mandi MLA Anil Sharma, Hamirpur Sadar MLA Ashish Sharma and Kutlehar MLA Davinder Kumar Bhutto were present at the meeting as committee members. Along with taking questions and answers from the departments regarding development projects, all members gave their valuable suggestions to speed up the development works.

Rattan said the welfare of the people was the aim of the government and all schemes and policies were focused in this direction. It is necessary that the benefits of all government schemes reach the common man. Every department, every officer should work dedicatedly in the right direction for this.

He took cognisance of the absence of some officers at the meeting. He asked all officers to take the meeting of House committee seriously and attend it with full preparation. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary assured the committee about ensuring 100 per cent compliance with the guidelines of the committee.

#Mandi