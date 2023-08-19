Houses damaged, families take shelter in Mandi shrine

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 18

Flood-affected 39 persons of seven families of Shilahakeeper village have taken shelter in a temple of deity and in the Saksharta Samiti building in Mandi district. These affected families were facing uncertain future after this tragedy, which struck on August 14 early morning.

This area falls under Nela ward under Mandi Municipal Corporation.

Bishambar Singh, an affected villager, said that this tragedy had jolted the family. “Within a few minutes, the entire village area was flooded due to a major landslide from the hillside. While a few houses were damaged badly, the majority of houses were filled with muck and debris.

“In the horrific incident, my kitchen and cowshed were damaged but we succeeded in saving our lives by running away from our house,” he added. The house of Prakash Patiyal was hit by flashflood and now the family has taken refuge in the temple premises. Mohit, son of Prakash Patiyal, said, “Nothing could be saved and now we are on the road.”

Kacha house of Nagender Kumar was damaged completely. Nela Ward Councillor Rajender Mohan said 22 persons of four families had taken shelter in temple, while 17 persons of three families were accommodated in a Saksharta Samiti building.

#Mandi