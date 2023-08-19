Houses damaged, families take shelter in Mandi shrine

Dipender Manta
Mandi, August 18
Flood-affected 39 persons of seven families of Shilahakeeper village have taken shelter in a temple of deity and in the Saksharta Samiti building in Mandi district. These affected families were facing uncertain future after this tragedy, which struck on August 14 early morning.
This area falls under Nela ward under Mandi Municipal Corporation.
Bishambar Singh, an affected villager, said that this tragedy had jolted the family. “Within a few minutes, the entire village area was flooded due to a major landslide from the hillside. While a few houses were damaged badly, the majority of houses were filled with muck and debris.
“In the horrific incident, my kitchen and cowshed were damaged but we succeeded in saving our lives by running away from our house,” he added. The house of Prakash Patiyal was hit by flashflood and now the family has taken refuge in the temple premises. Mohit, son of Prakash Patiyal, said, “Nothing could be saved and now we are on the road.”
Kacha house of Nagender Kumar was damaged completely. Nela Ward Councillor Rajender Mohan said 22 persons of four families had taken shelter in temple, while 17 persons of three families were accommodated in a Saksharta Samiti building.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani