Houses develop cracks in Mandi village, 35 families homeless

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 24

Huge cracks have appeared in houses at Thalaut village in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi district due to heavy rain for the past few days. As a result, around 35 families of this village have left their houses in the past two days and taken shelter at a safe place.

The affected Thalaut villagers held the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) responsible for their plight. They alleged that the NHAI had done deep cutting of hills in this area and their village was situated above the road. After the cutting of hills for the construction of a four- lane road project, this area has become prone to landslides. The houses had developed minor cracks due to a landslide last year. In recent rains, the cracks widened, making these houses unsafe for living.

Devi Singh, an affected villager, said, “We are suffering due to the negligence of the NHAI. Our houses have become unsafe for living because the cracks in them have widened. We have no option but to vacate our houses and move to temporary shelters to save our lives.”

Chamari Devi, another affected resident, lamented, “My house has become unsafe after huge cracks appeared in it. My body starts shivering at seeing the condition of the house, which may collapse any time. The administration and NHAI officials have visited our village but they did nothing to rehabilitate us at a safe place. I have no land to construct a new house. I need a piece of land and financial assistance from the state government as well as the NHAI to construct a new house for my family.”

Prem Singh Thakur and Baldev Thakur said, “A majority of residents have vacated their houses in the past two days. They have taken shelter in relief camps set up by the administration. Many of them have taken refuge at the houses of their relatives.”

