Houses develop cracks near Kumarhatti, rendered unsafe

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 9

Five houses and as many cow sheds at Jabal village in Bhojnagar panchayat near Kumarhatti have been rendered unsafe after gaping cracks appeared in them this morning.

Since the houses are located in a sinking zone, cracks had appeared in them earlier too. The panchayat had granted them funds to repair the houses last year but the onset of rain has once again resulted in cracks.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Solan Zaffar Iqbal said the tehsildar, Solan, who visited the village, has reported that the houses were rendered unsafe and the residents would be shifted to safer places.

Sachin Kumar, Patwari, who assessed the damage, said that the area fell in a sinking zone and cracks had appeared in five small houses, where as many as 20 people were residing.

Alternative arrangement has been made at community centre at Bhojnagar to shift them.

Each family has about two to three head of cattle and arrangement would be made to shift them as well. Another house had earlier developed cracks and the family was shifted to a safer place, said the Patwari.

The houses of Patram, Jaipal, Lekhram, Dunichand and Daya Ram had developed cracks, informed panchayat pradhan Bhanu.

The affected people wanted the administration to relocate them to a suitable place where they could shift their entire dwelling as well as cattle.

#solan