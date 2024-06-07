 How Jai Ram’s homing instinct won Kangana the Mandi seat : The Tribune India

  Himachal
How Jai Ram’s homing instinct won Kangana the Mandi seat

Mandi district is the home turf of ex-Chief Minister

Jai Ram Thakur addresses an election rally. ANI FIle



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 6

In a strategic political move that captured the sentiments of the electorate, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur employed the potent card of regionalism in Mandi district, during the election campaign in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, which propelled her to a significant victory in the Lok Sabha election. Thakur’s calculated deployment of the emotional tactics served to unify voters, consolidating support behind the Bollywood actress-turned-politician.

Mandi district is the home turf of Jai Ram Thakur, who appealed to the voters that his leadership was at stake if Kangana lost the election, and this appeal worked well.

Data showed that the BJP candidate got significant lead of votes in all nine Assembly constituencies in Mandi district, which fall under this parliamentary constituency.

According to the data, the BJP got significant lead in Karsog (5,926 votes), Sundernagar (8,994) Nachan (5,936) Seraj (14,698), Drang (7,699), Jogindernagar (19,402), Mandi (15,515), Balh (9,742), Sarkaghat (13,647) of Mandi district — all amounting to a decisive lead of 1,01,559 votes.

With the battleground of Mandi poised for a crucial electoral showdown, Thakur, a seasoned political strategist, deftly tapped into the deep-seated regional pride of the populace. Recognising the cultural and historical significance of the region, Thakur orchestrated a narrative that resonated with the voters, invoking a sense of belonging and identity tied to Kangana Ranaut.

Thakur’s masterful manipulation of regional sentiments was met with resounding success as voters rallied behind Ranaut, embracing her as the symbol of their collective aspirations and pride. The emotional resonance of Thakur’s regionalism card proved instrumental in unifying disparate factions within the electorate, transcending traditional political divides and solidifying support for the BJP.

The decision to leverage Ranaut’s star power in conjunction with Thakur’s strategic deployment of regionalism proved to be a formidable combination, effectively eclipsing the opposition’s efforts to counter the BJP’s momentum.

Ranaut’s celebrity status, coupled with Thakur’s astute political manoeuvring, propelled the BJP to a decisive victory, securing a significant electoral mandate.

The impact of Thakur’s regionalism strategy reverberated throughout the electoral landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the political landscape of Mandi district. By tapping into the deep-seated emotions and cultural pride of the electorate, Thakur succeeded in galvanising support for the BJP, cementing his dominance in the region.

As the dust settles on the electoral battleground, the triumph of Kangana Ranaut stands as a testament to the power of emotional resonance in shaping political outcomes.

Through the adept utilisation of regionalism as a unifying force, Jai Ram Thakur orchestrated a decisive victory for the BJP, reaffirming his stronghold in the heart of Himachal Pradesh.

