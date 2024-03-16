How many women left eligible after so many riders, asks Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Mandi, March 15
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said here yesterday that the state government was once again betraying the women of the state in the name of Mahila Samman Nidhi. He said that Chief Minister and all the Congress leaders say that all women in the 18 to 59 age group would get Mahila Samman Nidhi but its notification has so many riders.
'No talk of Kashmir'
According to the notification, whatever terms and conditions have been imposed, most of the women of the state are being left out of this scheme. As Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the state government hastily announced the scheme without any budget for the scheme. The Congress leaders should understand that this tactic is not going to work. Jai Ram Thakur
“As per the notification issued by the government, leave aside pensioners and their dependents, those employed in government, boards, corporations, even the families of those receiving social security pension i.e. old age and disabled pension are not going to get this benefit.
Apart from this, families of contract, outsourced, daily wage earners, part-time employees, Asha, anganwadi, mid-day meal workers have also been kept out of this scheme. This means that the daughters of the poor, who are getting old age or disabled pension, are also not going to get the benefit of this scheme. All this when Chief Minister and his party leaders are talking about inclusion of all women in the 18 to 59 age group,” the former Chief Minister said.
Thakur said the state government should tell how many women were left eligible after so many riders. He said that the Chief Minister should answer why mothers and sisters were being treated unfairly by imposing so many conditions in this scheme.
